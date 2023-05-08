Power 107.5 CLOSE

After posting a video of a live birth on his social media, Kevin Gates caught a ton of backlash from people online, including those on Twitter.

On Sunday (May 7th), the rapper shared a video of a pregnant woman giving birth with the assistance of a midwife through his Instagram Stories.

The graphic video shows a baby being born with the woman standing up, dropping the newborn into the father’s hands. “The Most Beautiful thing on earth is the gift of Life,” he wrote in the caption, along with emojis depicting praying hands and hearts.

The video was sourced back to another account on Instagram, indiebirths which regularly shows the work of midwives and the natural childbirths performed at home.

Kevin Gates Has A History of Sharing Too Much Information

The “Do It Again” rapper isn’t one to shy away from sharing about certain topics or finding himself in the middle of questionable situations.

He spoke freely in an interview earlier this year about drinking a woman’s urine because she was “super clean” and even enjoying “golden showers” during the act of intercourse. “I love it,” said Gates at the time. “I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That’s beautiful.”

In an episode of Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast last year, he even ran down his top twelve moments where he was the most freaky and lewd. That episode reportedly broke viewership numbers for the podcast at that point.

This latest video garnered reactions ranging from shock and dismay to others cracking jokes over Gates’ unconventional behavior.

But some were on Gates’ side, somewhat, pointing out that childbirth is natural and stating that, on its face, there was nothing wrong with the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native’s post. Check out some of the reactions below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

The post Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com