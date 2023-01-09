Power 107.5 CLOSE

Rappergot into a brief but heated exchange with pro-boxerSaturday night at the Gervonta Davis bout against Hector Luis Garcia.

Now, I’m not in Meek’s circle, but if I was I’d probably advise him that squaring up with people who get paid to legally beat people up is probably not a good idea. Not only is it a bad look with whatever sponsorships you may have, but there’s a really good chance to you ain’t gonna win that fight. But, I digress.

The blockbuster event was paused midway through when Meek and Russel got into it. According to Meek’s own Twitter account, the Philly emcee may have had a little bit too much to drink, leading him to a tense back-and-forth exchange with Russel his two brothers.

According to reports, the disagreement stemmed from Meek being there to support his friend Gervonta Davis, while Russell – and his pro-fighting brothers Antonio Russell and Gary Antuannae Russell – were there to support Davis’ opponent. Meek claims that he was nice to everyone in the area and ultimately meant no disrespect.

“I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports” Meek tweeted “…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing! I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!!”

Meek finally went on to tweet that he ended up just walking away.

In the actual ring, Davis kept his undefeated streak alive. He connected with a brutal left hand at the end of the 8th round, prompting his opponent to quit before the 9th. ‘Tank’ won by TKO. He’s now 28-0, with 26 knockouts.

Twitter didn’t take long to chime in. Keep scrolling to see our favorite online reactions to Meek Mill almost going toe to toe with three professional fighters!

Twitter Reacts to Meek Mill Scuffle With Gary Russell Jr was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com