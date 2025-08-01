What To Watch TV & Film Features Hurricane Katrina Doc, Washington Black & Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Travel Show

This week’s top TV and film picks are rooted in resilience, memory, and self-discovery. Whether you’re uncovering untold histories or jet-setting with Tracee Ellis Ross, check out the shows and films that deserve a spot on your watchlist inside.

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

Nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, Hulu’s new Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time documentary delivers a piercing look into the human cost of the disaster. It also focuses on how Black communities were left behind. Through haunting archival footage, emotional interviews, and gripping narration, Race Against Time pulls no punches. The film calls out the government’s failure, the media’s selective coverage, and the lasting trauma faced by survivors. For anyone who lived through it or wants to understand the legacy of Katrina, this is essential viewing.

Washington Black

Adapted from Esi Edugyan’s bestselling novel, Washington Black follows an 11-year-old boy who escapes the brutality of a Barbados sugar plantation. His journey, set in the 19th century, spans continents and explores themes of freedom, identity, and imagination. The series delivers lush cinematography, gripping tension, and a unique coming-of-age story that reframes the narratives we often hear about slavery. It’s part history, part magical realism, and wholly unforgettable.

Solo Travel with Tracee Ellis Ross

Need something a little lighter but still meaningful? Tracee Ellis Ross’s solo travel docuseries is the self-care you didn’t know you needed. In this three-part journey, Ross visits Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, exploring culture, food, fashion, wellness, and the power of traveling alone. It’s a celebration of feminine freedom and introspection, and Ross is the perfect guide. She’s vibrant, thoughtful, and endlessly curious.

Whether you’re diving into the deep waters of American history or escaping to distant shores, this week’s picks offer something nourishing for your soul. Watch, reflect, and travel through time or across borders with these standout titles.

Check out this week’s full ‘What to Watch’ TV and film list below:

What To Watch TV & Film Features Hurricane Katrina Doc, Washington Black & Tracee Ellis Ross' New Travel Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

