Listen Live
Entertainment

When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grace For The World

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture

When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Al Green – Take Me to the River

2. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

3. Aretha Franklin – Precious Lord, Take My Hand

4. Marvin Gaye – God Is Love

5. The Clark Sisters – You Brought the Sunshine

6. Beyoncé – Spirit (from The Lion King: The Gift)

7. H.E.R. – Lord Is Coming (with YBN Cordae)

8. Leon Bridges – River

9. Kierra Sheard – Hang On

10. Janelle Monáe – Americans

11. D’Angelo – The Charade

12. Lauryn Hill – Final Hour

13. Maxwell – Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)

14. Frank Ocean – At Your Best (You Are Love) (cover of the Isley Brothers)

15. Daniel Caesar – Blessed

16. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (fits a rapture/post-apocalypse mood)

17. Sade – Pearls

18. Alicia Keys – Holy War

19. Miguel – Candles in the Sun

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

News

Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

News

Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close