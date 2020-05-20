CLOSE
Home157931

You Won’t Believe How Empty Philly Is During COVID-19 Pandemic [Photos]

Posted May 20, 2020

Philadelphia Photos during the pandemic 2020

Source: @Hytha.cg / IG


We have never experienced anything like this in our times being alive. The coronavirus has turned into a worldwide pandemic and has had each state, city, and country take proper precautions by staying in the house. Photographer @Hytha.cg has captured some mind-blowing photos of Philadelphia during the stay at home order.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Take a look at some of the photos below.

 

Related: Only In Philly: Teens Caught Riding Jet Skis In The Schuylkill River [Video]

Related: Philly Man Puts Out A Fire In The Cherry Hill Walmart &amp; Wants A Job In Return! [Video]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

You Won’t Believe How Empty Philly Is During COVID-19 Pandemic [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

- City Abstraction - . I have been commenting alot recently on my weird fascination with traffic lights. Its funny to notice this interest, then try to decode it / understand and represent what I am seeing and feeling. What i have boiled it down to is that these elements have become so common place in the city that we dont even really see them any more. By using fog and editing, I am trying to isolate these elements to reveal their quirky intricacies. I am still working through what im trying to do as im trying to do it, but this is a start. Also, this fascination with city details like traffic lights is a total reverse of my earlier work. I used to shoot from rooftops all the time because it removes all the city clutter for cleaner images, but now I am diving into the clutter, taking on the challenge of simplifying it and understanding it. Long caption, but I hope this is insightful!

A post shared by Chris Hytha (@hytha.cg) on

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Close