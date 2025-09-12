Listen Live
Young Thug Drops Apologetic “Man I Miss My Dogs” & X Chimes In

Published on September 12, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug is having a rough go at it after some leaked phone conversations went wide on the Internet, somewhat tarnishing his well-honed reputation. Despite Young Thug’s own assertions that the leaked calls were AI-generated, he just unconventionally unleashed a new song, presumably titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he apologizes to his most recent romantic partner, Mariah The Scientist, and more.

 

Via his Instagram and X page, Young Thug unveiled a 7-minute video for the “Man I Miss My Dogs” track on the heels of a Thursday (September 11) tweet reading, “Ai jail calls is crazy” complete with a laughing emoji.

Thug explained to fans after sharing the lyrics that the song is a public apology towards Mariah The Scientist and mentions Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Future, and Drake, with each line addressing their interpersonal issues and connections.

From the track:

Drizzy, you my brother

You know I ain’t goin’ against you, I got manners

Everythin’ you did for the rap community, can’t ban you

Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do

F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had

Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page

The internet don’t know about it because real n*ggas don’t say

On X, fans have provided their thoughts on Young Thug’s latest drop, which also comes as he announced a September 19 release date for his fourth solo studio album, UY Scuti.

Check out those replies and the video below.

