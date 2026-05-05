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10-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler Mitch Morse joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on football, leadership, locker room culture, and some of the NFL’s biggest headlines. Morse reflects on blocking for both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, explaining what makes each quarterback special and how elite leaders connect with teammates on different levels. The conversation also dives into Stefon Diggs’ recent legal drama, Mike Vrabel’s ongoing controversy, SEC football’s decline, fatherhood during the NFL season, and the realities of life inside an NFL locker room. Plus, Mitch opens up about the physical and mental demands of playing offensive line, retirement life, and why football remains one of the most unique team sports in the world.

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