Maybach Music Drops Cover Art & Tracklist To ‘Self Made 3′

Popular rap stable Maybach Music has finally delivered the information rap fans have been waiting for. The crew released the cover art and tracklist to their upcoming album “Self Made 3.” Due to hit the block on September 17th, Self Made 3 features artists who are close to the crew, but not apart of it. You can find J. Cole, Pusha T, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, and others featured as guests.

Check out the tracklist below. How hyped are you for the next installment “Self Made”?

Self Made vol. 3 Tracklist

1. Lil Snupe Intro (Lil Snupe)

2. Gallardo (Gunplay ft. Trina, Rick Ross & Yo Gotti)

3. The Plug (Meek Mill ft. Omelly)

4. Levels (Meek Mill)

5. Lay It Down (Rick Ross ft. Young Breed& Lil Boosie)

6. Stack on My Belt (Rick Ross ft. Wale & Birdman)

7. Black Grammys (Wale ft. Rockie Fresh, Meek Mill & J. Cole)

8. Coupes/Roses (Stalley)

9. Know You Better (Omarion ft. Fabolous & Pusha T)

10. Say Don’t Go (Omarion)

11. What Ya Used To (Rockie Fresh)

12. The Great Americans (Rick Ross ft. Gunplay, Rockie Fresh & Fabolous)

13. Kilo (Meek Mill ft. Louie V Gutta, French Montana, Yo Gotti & Torch)

14. Poor Decisions (Wale ft. Rick Ross & Lupe Fiasco)

15. Bout That Life (Meek Mill ft. French Montana)

16. God Is Great (Rockie Fresh)

