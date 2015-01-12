EXCLUSIVE: Freeway Ricky Ross Cracks Jokes On Rapper Rick Ross’ Weight Loss

Ricky Donnell Ross, better known as “Freeway” Rick Ross, is one of those rare figures whose experience as a drug kingpin has lead him to a life of rebuilding the community in which he once helped destroy. According to the Oakland Tribune” In the course of his rise, prosecutors estimate that Ross exported several tons of cocaine nationally, and made more than $600 million in the process. Counting inflation its 1.6 billion dollars comparing 1986 to 2010.

Most Popular

Is Lil’ Wayne About To Become A No Limit Soldier?

Exclusive: K. Michelle Finally Answers The Question ‘Butt Injections Or Implants’?

Five Shot During Chris Brown Club Appearance

How Old Is Rae Sremmurd? POLL & ANSWER

Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]

Dime Time TV: Beyonce Drops a NEW VIDEO and Drops it Low with her Hands Up! “7/11″ Visual, WATCH NOW! [VIDEO]

Is the Queen hinting at another pregnancy?

Lil Boosie’s Daughter Post an Instagram Video That Has Jaws Dropping!

Too Real: Funeral Home Director’s Message to Stop the Violence

Also On Power 107.5: