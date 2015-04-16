Meek Mill Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather’s GF for Throwing Shade at the Ring He Got Nicki Minaj [PHOTOS]

Are Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill engaged? Well it seemed the two may have confirmed that on Instagram with a post from Nicki Minaj showing the 500K ring that Meek got her. The ring was so bright, the shade shortly followed.

via Bossip

Meek Mill Slanders Mayweather’s Girlfriend Over Shady Comments About Nicki’s Ring

Nicki Minaj’s newest blingy bauble was the talk of the internet yesterday as fans and stans chattered excitedly about the possibility of Onika being engaged to Meek Mill.

While we still don’t have any clarification on that front, we do have a new development that is almost as interesting…

CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM POST

Floyd Mayweather’s main jawn Bad Medina posted the above Instagram photo of herself rockin’ the same exact ring as the one Meek bought Nicki, also included is a slightly snarky caption that can definitely be construed as “shots”.

Well, someone must have pulled Meek’s coat to the comments and he’s not the type to let isht slide.

Here’s what Meek had to say…

CLICK HERE

