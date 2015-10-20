NewsOne Top 5: White Man Sentenced For Knocking Out Elderly Black Man, Teen Screaming Racial Slurs Arrested

NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.
- White Man Who Targeted Elderly Black Man In “Knockout Game” Sentenced To 71 Months In Prison
- NBA Player Claims He Was Racially Profiled At High-End Jewelry Store, Owner Releases Apology
- Indiana Teen Arrested After Screaming “White Power” & “Kill The Police” Before Attacking Woman
- More Brutality: Florida Musician Fatally Shot By Plainclothes Officer, MD Police Punch Handcuffed Black Man
- Breaking Down BuzzFeed’s “Questions White People Have For White People”
