NewsOne Top 5: White Man Sentenced For Knocking Out Elderly Black Man, Teen Screaming Racial Slurs Arrested

 NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.
  • White Man Who Targeted Elderly Black Man In “Knockout Game” Sentenced To 71 Months In Prison
  • NBA Player Claims He Was Racially Profiled At High-End Jewelry Store, Owner Releases Apology
  • Indiana Teen Arrested After Screaming “White Power” & “Kill The Police” Before Attacking Woman
  • More Brutality: Florida Musician Fatally Shot By Plainclothes Officer, MD Police Punch Handcuffed Black Man
  • Breaking Down BuzzFeed’s “Questions White People Have For White People”

