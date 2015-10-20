NewsOne Top 5: White Man Sentenced For Knocking Out Elderly Black Man, Teen Screaming Racial Slurs Arrested

NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.

White Man Who Targeted Elderly Black Man In “Knockout Game” Sentenced To 71 Months In Prison

NBA Player Claims He Was Racially Profiled At High-End Jewelry Store, Owner Releases Apology

Indiana Teen Arrested After Screaming “White Power” & “Kill The Police” Before Attacking Woman

More Brutality: Florida Musician Fatally Shot By Plainclothes Officer, MD Police Punch Handcuffed Black Man

Breaking Down BuzzFeed’s “Questions White People Have For White People”

Written By: Kenon White Posted October 20, 2015

