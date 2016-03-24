CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Garry Shandling Dead At 66

PEOPLE has confirmed that sixty-six year old Garry Shandling, is dead.

PEOPLE has confirmed that sixty-six year old Garry Shandling, is dead. Garry’s name was tied to a number of different shows across many networks throughout his career. He got his start by selling a script for Sanford and Son, before eventually landing his own show on Showtime, “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show.”  The series is credited as being one of the first to break the “fourth wall,” where characters on TV talk directly to the audience.

 

From PEOPLE, Garry “hosted The Grammys from 1990-1995 and the Emmys in 2000 and 2004. His most recent appearance was on Jerry Seinfeld’s Crackle series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

“During an episode titled “It’s Great That Garry Shandling Is Still Alive,” the pair revisited the iconic club the Comedy Store and discussed Shandling’s career as well as mutual friends they had lost, including Robin Williams.”

Kathy Griffin’s posted a photo Twitter her self with Garry. The picture with her and Garry features Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, with whom Garry had a longtime friendship.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

RED CARPET RECAP: 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

16 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RECAP: 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RECAP: 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

RED CARPET RECAP: 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Garry Shandling Dead At 66  was originally published on globalgrind.com

emmys , Garry Shandling , Grammys , seinfeld , Showtime , TV

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close