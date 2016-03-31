Twitter went ape-sh*t after PARTYNEXTDOOR posted an Instagram photo on Twitter. The caption to the photo read “after all her shenanigans, I got the R&B singer back in my bed.” The R & B singer he was referring to was his ex-girlfriend, Kehlani. Naturally, social media went “social media” and arguments lasted throughout the day on why Kehlani “cheated” on Kyrie Irving.

The PND photo was later followed by news that Kehlani tried to kill herself.

An hour ago, Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter.

Hopefully, this will be the end of this saga and all respective parties will move on from future shenanigans.

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO: Getty

Kyrie Irving Finally Responds To The Kehlani And PARTYNEXTDOOR Saga was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Garfield Hylton Posted March 30, 2016

Also On Power 107.5: