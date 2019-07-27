Police identify 14-year-old killed in North Linden shooting

Columbus police are still investigating an incident in which a 14-year-old boy died after a shooting in the North Linden area of Columbus.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday night, police officers responded to the 800 block of Weldon Avenue where 14-year-old Xavier Quinn had been shot. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m.

Police have arrested 15-year-old Don Braggs-Rash and charged him with Quinn’s murder.

According to reports, witnesses saw the suspect run from the scene of the shooting and into a nearby home on Weldon Avenue.

Witness statements also say the shooting might have been accidental.

Source 10TV.com

