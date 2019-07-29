Woman pulls off the best “Dine & Dash” EVER ……Have you ever “Dine & Dashed”?

Now back in the day before my kids and when I had no sense , this was the norm lol especially in college. But back then restaurants were set up different your

chances of getting out of a bill by dashing was about 70 % now it’s about 35% and the penalty is a lot stiffer. One woman in took this to another level after she

order a meal at a Sonic and when she got the meal she told the server “This one’s on God” and rode off lol she was later found in a park eating her meal and

charged with Felony…. Have you ever “Dine and Dashed”

