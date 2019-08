So last week, a group of fans in Spain asked FUTURE for a photo, and when he declined they got upset and started to yell racial slurs at him. One of the angry fans decided to sucker punch Futures, Bodyguard in the face, and knock him out cold.

TMZ has just learned that Futures bodyguard will not press charges. Yes law enforcement are aware and have seen video footage of the attack, but no one has stepped up to Press Charges, so there will be no investigation into the situation.