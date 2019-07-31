Black 10 yr Old Student being Charged with Aggravated Assault After hitting White Peer With Dodgeball

This is out of hand, a 10 yr old black student is being charged with aggravated assault by a juvenile court, after the mother of the victim decided to press charges. Her son was hit in the face with a dodgeball, and she is claiming her son already HAD a medical condition and head injuries are VERY dangerous for him.

“He sustained facial issue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose,” they added. Medical records show that he sustained a concussion. “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s OK we’re still going to be friends.’”

We have all played the game of dodgeball, with a dodgeball whether it was in school, or just in the neighborhood, I do know that a dodgeball hurts, but I do not feel as if pressing charges on a child for just playing a game of dodgeball is citizen like.

Cameishi Lindley, the mother of 10 yr old Bryce stated “These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Lindley said in an interview with 7 Action News. “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

The mother of the victim stated

The date for Juvenile court is set for Aug. 1. To help with legal fees, Lindley has set up a fundraiser.