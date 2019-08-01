Man Discovered Frozen Baby in Dead Mom’s Freezer!

Imagine losing your mother and while grieving, you take on the daunting task of going through her belongings. You then make a haunting discovery. This is proving to be a true reality for a Missouri man.

37-year-old, Adam Smith was cleaning out the home of his dead mom and in fact made a gruesome discovery in the form of a frozen human baby wrapped in a blanket.

Smith found the dead infant in a box that he says his mom kept in the freezer for as long as he can remember. He claims that whenever his mom moved apartments, the box would move with her. The box took up about a quarter of every freezer it had been stored in.

“It still had skin, hair and everything; it was mummified,” he said to local news, KSDK-TV. “After that, I freaked out, put it in the box and called police right away.”

Smith’s mother just passed away from lung cancer. She had lived in her St. Louis apartment for more than 20 years up until her recent death. He says that he never bothered to look in the box until this past Sunday even though he and his older sister always had a bit of curiosity about its contents. They had been told it contained the top of a wedding cake.

When he got to the box, he says he snapped a picture that he sent to his girlfriend saying he was about to open it.

“I’m more confused, angry,” Smith said. “I just want to find closure. I want to find more answers.”

Police are investigating this as a suspicious death. Additionally, an autopsy is set to be performed to learn how the baby died.

Since discovering the child, Smith claims that he’s learned several surprising things about his mother’s past from his family members. He said he was told she had a pair of twins, and that one was stillborn while the other was given up for adoption.

He also claims that he contacted his estranged father on social media, and that his dad told him that his mother was “pregnant on their first date and that the next time he saw her, she wasn’t.”

Smith says that his mom had revealed to him that a would-be sibling of his had died prior to his birth. He further states that when he was a kid, he asked her why she appeared to be sad as she was driving him somewhere.

“All I can remember is that she told me, ‘My oldest child would have been 21 today,'” he said. “And that her name was ‘Jennifer.'” Following two hours of questioning by police, Smith provided a DNA sample. He had moved in with his mom in recent years to take care of her. He also said that he’s nervous to continue looking through her belongings. Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: