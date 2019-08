The Saints made him the 47th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In three years in New Orleans, Thomas has caught 321 passes for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him two trips to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro selection.

Last year, he led the NFL in receptions with 125.

Thomas was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was holding out of training camp.

