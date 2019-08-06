Battle Rap Corner: FACEOFF – Math Hoffa & Serius Jones [RBE]

You can definitely feel the tension in the room.

Well, Rare Breed Entertainment (RBE) is giving us another grudge match fans been asking for. Math Hoffa and Serius Jones will faceoff again this time on RBE in Atlanta Aug. 31.

RBE PRESENTS MATH HOFFA VS SERIUS JONES. FINALLY GOING DOWN AUG 31ST! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW TO BE IN THE BUILDING AT https://t.co/tjDbwJuHPC PRE SALE PAY PER VIEW ON THE WAY! AND SO IT BEGINS.. WELCOME TO THE PARTY #RBE #RBESHIT #BRICKBYBRICK #MATHHOFFAvsSERIUSJONES #AUG31ST #ATL pic.twitter.com/63cwZEQLXf — MATH VS SERIUS AUG 31ST (@ItsARP) August 5, 2019

These two have bad blood and things have gotten violent in the past. How RBE co-owner ARP was able to get them to agree to battle amazes me. Looking at the faceoff part 1 I have no idea how he is going to have this not end up into another fight.

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

Part 2 will be dropping soon. Until then make sure you cop the PPV or tickets at www.rarebreedent.com.

