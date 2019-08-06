Battle Rap Corner: FACEOFF – Math Hoffa & Serius Jones [RBE]

You can definitely feel the tension in the room.
Well, Rare Breed Entertainment (RBE) is giving us another grudge match fans been asking for. Math Hoffa and Serius Jones will faceoff again this time on RBE in Atlanta Aug. 31.
These two have bad blood and things have gotten violent in the past. How RBE co-owner ARP was able to get them to agree to battle amazes me. Looking at the faceoff part 1 I have no idea how he is going to have this not end up into another fight.
WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language
Part 2 will be dropping soon. Until then make sure you cop the PPV or tickets at www.rarebreedent.com.
Source: Rare Breed Entertainment
