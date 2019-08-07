Congrats Buckeye’s Alumni “Carmen’s Crew” Wins The TBT Championship and the $2 million prize

Big shout out to our former buckeyes that brought home the TBT chip along with all the money, the bucks have been close before making a game away from the finals in the past two years. This year when they beat the reigning 4 X’s champ “Overseas Elite” our buckeyes had to keep it together because no other team in the TBT had the type of talent at each position like “Overseas Elite” . They knew they would be challenged in the final game but if they just played their game the could walk away with the trophy and the money, and they did defeating the Marquette alumni ” The Golden Eagles” 66-60
Here how the money breaks down, just in case you need a loan lol FULL STORY HERE
|Name
|Alma Mater (Class)
|Payout
|Scoonie Penn (GM)
|Boston College (1995-97)) Ohio State (1998-2000)
|$200,000
|William Buford
|Ohio State (2008-12)
|$200,000
|Aaron Craft
|Ohio State (2010-14)
|$200,000
|Jon Diebler
|Ohio State (2007-11)
|$200,000
|Jeff Gibbs
|Otterbein College (1999-2002)
|$150,000
|Dallas Lauderdale
|Ohio State (2007-11)
|$50,000
|David Lighty
|Ohio State (2006-11)
|$200,000
|Demetri McCamey
|Illinois (2007-11)
|$150,000
|Courtney Pigram
|East Tennessee State (2005-09)
|$200,000
|Evan Ravenel
|Boston College (2008-10), Ohio State (2011-13)
|$200,000
|Leon Rodgers
|Northern Illinois (1998-2002)
|$100,000
|LaQuinton Ross
|Ohio State (2011-14)
|$150,000
|Jared Sullinger (coach)
|Ohio State (2010-12)
|$50,000
|DeShaun Thomas
|Ohio State (2010-13)
|$200,000
|Evan Turner (coach)
|Ohio State (2007-10)
|$1
|John Williamson
|Cincinnati (2006-08)
|$150,000
|Gary H. (Fan Leader)
|N/A
|$10,000
