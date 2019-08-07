Congrats Buckeye’s Alumni “Carmen’s Crew” Wins The TBT Championship and the $2 million prize

Big shout out to our former buckeyes that brought home the TBT chip along with all the money, the bucks have been close before making a game away from the finals in the past two years. This year when they beat the reigning 4 X’s champ “Overseas Elite” our buckeyes had to keep it together because no other team in the TBT had the type of talent at each position like “Overseas Elite” . They knew they would be challenged in the final game but if they just played their game the could walk away with the trophy and the money, and they did defeating the Marquette alumni ” The Golden Eagles” 66-60

Here how the money breaks down, just in case you need a loan lol FULL STORY HERE

Name Alma Mater (Class) Payout Scoonie Penn (GM) Boston College (1995-97)) Ohio State (1998-2000) $200,000 William Buford Ohio State (2008-12) $200,000 Aaron Craft Ohio State (2010-14) $200,000 Jon Diebler Ohio State (2007-11) $200,000 Jeff Gibbs Otterbein College (1999-2002) $150,000 Dallas Lauderdale Ohio State (2007-11) $50,000 David Lighty Ohio State (2006-11) $200,000 Demetri McCamey Illinois (2007-11) $150,000 Courtney Pigram East Tennessee State (2005-09) $200,000 Evan Ravenel Boston College (2008-10), Ohio State (2011-13) $200,000 Leon Rodgers Northern Illinois (1998-2002) $100,000 LaQuinton Ross Ohio State (2011-14) $150,000 Jared Sullinger (coach) Ohio State (2010-12) $50,000 DeShaun Thomas Ohio State (2010-13) $200,000 Evan Turner (coach) Ohio State (2007-10) $1 John Williamson Cincinnati (2006-08) $150,000 Gary H. (Fan Leader) N/A $10,000

