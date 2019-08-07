CLOSE
Congrats Buckeye’s Alumni “Carmen’s Crew” Wins The TBT Championship and the $2 million prize

Big shout out to our former buckeyes that brought home the TBT chip along with all the money, the bucks have been close before making a game away from the finals in the past two years. This year when they beat the reigning 4 X’s champ “Overseas Elite”  our buckeyes had to keep it together because no other team in the TBT had the type of talent at each position like “Overseas Elite” . They knew they would be challenged in the final game but if they just played their game the could walk away with the trophy and the money, and they did defeating the Marquette alumni ” The Golden Eagles” 66-60

Here how the money breaks down, just in case you need a loan lol  FULL STORY HERE

Name Alma Mater (Class) Payout
Scoonie Penn (GM) Boston College (1995-97)) Ohio State (1998-2000) $200,000
William Buford Ohio State (2008-12) $200,000
Aaron Craft Ohio State (2010-14) $200,000
Jon Diebler Ohio State (2007-11) $200,000
Jeff Gibbs Otterbein College (1999-2002) $150,000
Dallas Lauderdale Ohio State (2007-11) $50,000
David Lighty Ohio State (2006-11) $200,000
Demetri McCamey Illinois (2007-11) $150,000
Courtney Pigram East Tennessee State (2005-09) $200,000
Evan Ravenel Boston College (2008-10), Ohio State (2011-13) $200,000
Leon Rodgers Northern Illinois (1998-2002) $100,000
LaQuinton Ross Ohio State (2011-14) $150,000
Jared Sullinger (coach) Ohio State (2010-12) $50,000
DeShaun Thomas Ohio State (2010-13) $200,000
Evan Turner (coach) Ohio State (2007-10) $1
John Williamson Cincinnati (2006-08) $150,000
Gary H. (Fan Leader) N/A $10,000

 

 

