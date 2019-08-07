Top 50 Real Rap List, Micah Dixon

While there are a number of list circulating around with 50 top real rappers, a lot of artist are considering themselves to be the #1 rapper. Ebro posted his list of his top 50 real rappers based upon things like, creativity, delivery, wordplay, ranking, etc.
What do you think?
Columbus’s own Micah Dixon created her own.
View this post on Instagram
LISTEN ion wanna hear it!! Agree or NOT…This is a list of the people whose MUSIC I RELATE to‼️ As a #Millennial there were/are sooooo many Classic Artist, that I know their song because it was on the radio, AND THEY were mad Dope…but these Days, I go with what #influences me 😁, some artist from my younger years and some from my adult years ‼️ Whose in your TOP 50 ⁉️ #TopRappers #TheReal #themicahdixonshow #ohio
Her list is based off what music she listens to and who influences her in no particular order.
Rappers like Wale “I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . There I said it…” the D.C. rapper tweeted. When a fan seemed to scoff at “one of the best” (as opposed to the best), Wale explained he was merely being humble to avoid a bigger controversy.
Courtesy of hip hop wired.com
Is Wale one of the greats?