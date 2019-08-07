Top 50 Real Rap List, Micah Dixon

While there are a number of list circulating around with 50 top real rappers, a lot of artist are considering themselves to be the #1 rapper. Ebro posted his list of his top 50 real rappers based upon things like, creativity, delivery, wordplay, ranking, etc.

If ya list ain’t handwritten it don’t count… #TheRealTop50 (*) could be ranked higher pic.twitter.com/bEmQNVDOgR — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 6, 2019

What do you think?

Columbus’s own Micah Dixon created her own.

Her list is based off what music she listens to and who influences her in no particular order.

Rappers like Wale “I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time . There I said it…” the D.C. rapper tweeted. When a fan seemed to scoff at “one of the best” (as opposed to the best), Wale explained he was merely being humble to avoid a bigger controversy.

Is Wale one of the greats?

