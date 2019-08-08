Boosie Badazz Says He Still Puts His Hands On His Kids……Do you?

This has been a debate that has been going on for the past 10 years or so, To Beat Or Not To Beat….While many of new parents believe that time out is the answer to discipline today’s children others will say it’s the reason this generation of kids are wild and out of control. You know the saying “spare the rod , you spoil the child” and it seems that anytime a kid gets in trouble the 1st thing they point to is how they were raised and if your not allowed to discipline you own then the long arm of the law will and this is where most new parents struggle they end up finding themselves at a cross roads “To beat or not to beat” Hear is what Bossie said in an interview that has social media in a uproar “I’m a fun daddy, but I discipline them too,” the father of seven told Vlad. “I don’t beat them too bad, but I beat they ass. I give ’em a good ole fashion ghetto whooping.” Boosie went on to share his thoughts on the way people react to parents who physically discipline their child. “What they having going on today is wrong… Parents going to jail for disciplining they kids? The world has changed. You can’t even whoop your child and send them back to school with a bruise.” Full Story Here

