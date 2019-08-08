Plane headed for Columbus crashes in Pennsylvania backyard killing three

A man and two women were killed Thursday after a small plane en route to Columbus crashed in the backyard of a suburban Philadelphia home.

Authorities say the single-engine plane went down around 6:20 a.m in Willow Grove, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy tole reporters the plane hit several trees before it came to rest. Everyone on board was killed.

According to the Associated Press, debris was spread across several backyards but no homes or people on the ground were injured.

There is no indication the pilot made a distress call before the crash.

As of Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration was onsite trying piece together additional information.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this story.

Source: Associated Press

Also On Power 107.5: