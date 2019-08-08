Old head hate?? Jermaine Dupri knocks Lil Nas X; says “You Can’t Sit With Us”

Just weeks after calling the women’s resurgence in the rap game and the “Hot Girl” movement for the summer, “stripper rap”, legendary producer and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri is back out in these streets looking like a hater!

This time he took to social media to remind Lil Nas X, he’s still nowhere in the neighborhood with him following Lil Nas X’s record-shattering “Old Town Road,” which recently seized the crown from Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as the Hot100’s longest-running number one.

Not really sure what JD’s rhyme or reason is behind all of these destructive comments to the young generation coming up especially after he’s been so influential and historically known for breaking in young acts in the game (Kriss Kross, Da Brat, Bow Wow, etc)

As of now, Lil Nas X has yet to respond.

