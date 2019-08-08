New Study Hints Chipotle Bowls May be Linked to Cancer

If you eat chipotle, or sweet green you may want to know that a new study conducted by New Food Economy, shows the Bowls may contain, so-called “forever chemicals” linked to cancer and other undesirable outcomes.

Testing was done on the molded fiber bowls in question at 14 different locations of 8 different New York City area food including Chipotle, and Sweetgreen. These bowls that were tested, contained high amounts of fluorine, which shows that the food containers were treated with PFAS compounds. PFAS nicknamed the “forever chemicals”, such findings call into question the compostable nature of the bowls, not to mention points to health concerns.

Many plant-based bowls are supposed to be compostable. But samples we tested all contained PFAS, cancer-linked "forever chemicals" that never break down. Here's my piece on the disturbing secret life of the fast-casual receptacle: https://t.co/bJbizcUF8n — Joe Fassler (@joefassler) August 5, 2019

A statement from a Chipotle rep did not specify which compounds were used, it did reiterate what the company says is a commitment to “safe and sustainable food packaging solutions.”