Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Return Monday!!

The wait is finally over!! It is officially time for the return. Back in May, Wendy’s announced that if a tweet got more than 2 million likes, it would bring back spicy chicken nuggets. It took less than two days for the tweet to reach its goal with some celebrity assistance.

The spicy nuggets were originally pulled from the menu in 2017. The nuggets were originally supposed to be available starting Monday, August 19. But Wendy’s announced it would be bringing them back a week early, and the nuggets will be in restaurants starting Monday, August 12.

Wendy’s also tweeted that you can them in the 4 for $4 combo.

Wendy’s for the win!!

Source: NBC4i

