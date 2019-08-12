Simone Biles Serves Up Another Historic Performance!

Let’s talk about black girl magic!

Simone Biles has managed to impress the world, yet again, with an astonishing performance during the United States national gymnastics championship. She’s proven that she has not fallen off since introducing herself to the world at the 2016 Olympics.

Biles’ latest triumph came over the weekend, as she became the first person to ever land two twists and two somersaults (a double-double) from a high beam. The incredible feat is best observed in slow-mo.

Though the sight amazed many, Biles told reporters she was disappointed basically for not being perfect. On the floor exercise preliminaries, she tried out the triple-double—a triple twisting-double somersault—but had to use her hands to prop herself up upon landing.

“I’m still really upset about floor,” she stated. “I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy. But I’m still disappointed about floor.”

Outside of her standards, she performed brilliantly. Biles dominated throughout the competition and even made sure to break more records by becoming the first woman to successfully land the triple-double in competition.

Biles finished on top to grab her sixth female U.S. national championship, tying the mark for most all-time set by Clara Schroth Lomady in 1952. The number of times the words “history-making,” “first,” and “all-time” has been attached to Biles’ performance has many considering her place in the GOAT debate—not just for gymnasts, but also for athletes full stop.

Source: Complex, CNN

