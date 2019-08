Don’t know if you noticed but gas prices are dropping at a alarming rate and this past week they were down almost .30 cent averaging $2.44 per gallon. Gas prices last month were .50 cent higher and gas is .19 cent less than this time last year. Now will we ever see $2.00 or less again …….NOPE lol but we can dream can’t we lol Full Story Here

