Battle Rap Corner: EXCLUSIVE Interview With RBEs ARP on Math vs Jones

“This is the riskiest battle I have ever put together,” – ARP

If you have already seen the first two parts of the Math Hoffa and Serius Jones face-off you already know it is going to take GOD to not have their battle end up in a melee.

Rare Breed Entertainment (RBE) co-owner ARP sits down with me and lets me know he is doing everything in his power to make sure fans get three rounds from the two battlers without any interruptions. He gives an exclusive on what’s to come in part 3 of the face-off, details on the undercard featuring battlers like T-Rex, Ill Will, Opps and more. Plus his thoughts on the competition with other battle leagues like URL and KOTD.

