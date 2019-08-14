Local doctor uses his own money to pay for people who can’t afford surgery

A local surgeon is using his own money and passion for his career to help out people who need surgery and can’t afford it. The doctor who has his own practices around the area and also works in Ohio Health Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital. He has been covering costs for five years and he said, has helped over 50 people. The doctor said he doesn’t do this for recognition, so we couldn’t find his name. The surgeon also said he doesn’t necessarily choose people he gets a call from Grant or Riverside to help patients who have trauma cases, infections or urgent medical needs. That’s very dope, whoever you are keep up the good work.

