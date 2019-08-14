Child Focus, Inc. is opening a new school for area youth with special education and mental health needs in the former Glen Este High School in Union Township on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The Carter Center for Educational Excellence will accommodate more than 100 pre-school and school-age children from Clermont, Hamilton and Brown counties in the 64,000-square-foot renovated building on eight acres at 4286 Wuebold Lane.

Child Focus opens new school for youths with special needs in Union Township was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 14, 2019

