A reformed drug dealer who claims he put up the money to launch Death Row Records is a free man after decades of incarceration.

Michael “Harry O” Harris is slated to be released from prison later this month, after serving 31 years for attempted murder and running a massive drug operation.

Read More about it here.SOURCE

Drug Dealer Who Claimed Half Of Death Row And Rap-A-Lot Is Getting Out Of Prison was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 16, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: