Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” Goes No. 1, Ending Lil Nas X’s Record-Setting “Old Town Road” Run

After a record-setting 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X’s incredible “Old Town Road” has finally been dethroned. Billie Eilish has knocked “Old Town Road” off the No. 1 spot with her song “Bad Guy,” which sat in second place to the song for nine weeks. This marks the 17-year-old singer’s first No. 1 on the chart. Lil Nas X took to Twitter to congratulate Eilish on the achievement. “Congratulations to Billie Eilish!! U deserve this!!” he tweeted. Surprisingly, “Old Town Road” didn’t just drop to No. 2 it dropped to number 3 behind Shawn Mendas and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” What a crazy run the song has had!

