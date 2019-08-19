Buckeyes name Justin Fields starting QB; Presason Polls ranks OSU No. 5

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Justin Fields the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback for their opener against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31.

Fields, a transfer from Georgia, beat out Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov for the job.

“It’s been obvious to everybody, especially the guys on the team, that Justin has stepped up in these last few weeks and been the kind of playmaker and leader we need at quarterback,” Day told ESPN. “He also understands that this is just for the first game. Who knows what happens from here, but we’re excited about all of the options he gives us at quarterback and the skill set he has. We’re just getting started in what all we think he can do.”

Day has said the Buckeyes have plans of using the 6-foot-3 sophomore’s speed in combination with his arm.

In addition, the Buckeyes are ranked #5 in the preseason NCAA football poll, that was released Monday.

Defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 after winning the program’s second national title in three seasons. Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma round out the top four.

This is the 31st consecutive season the Buckeyes have been ranked in the preseason polls.

