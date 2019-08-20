YFN Lucci and Young Thug’s Beef Just Got Real REAL!

Just yesterday in the “City News” I said “I hope that YFN Lucci and Young Thug’s beef stays on wax and doesn’t spill over into the streets” well so much for that dream lol because YFN Lucci just committed the ultimate no no when he put a tweet out saying he smashed Thugger’s chick. This one line could sway this beef which has been going on for the last 4 years into the abyss so much there’s no coming back. Not to mention a similar line like this one is what set off one of the biggest beefs in the history of rap. As of yet Young Thug hasn’t responded but just know he will and I don’t believe this feud will be done anytime soon Full story Here

