TropHouse:My Girlfriend Donated Her Kidney To Save Me, But I’m No Longer In Love With Her Anymore, What Do I Do?

The man shared his story showing just how he has been caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Below is what he wrote:

I am 32 years old and my girlfriend is 31 years old. We’ve been together for 5 years and now live together in a nice house.

Sometime ago, I had serious medical problems and she gave me one of her kidneys to save my life.

However, things have been slowly fizzling out and I’ve been feeling like we don’t belong together for a few months now. I feel like if I don’t make a decision soon we will be married and I will feel this way forever.

But on the other hand, getting a kidney transplant has changed my life for the better in so many ways. I feel like staying together is the right thing to do even if I’m not in love anymore.

I’ll never be able to pay her back. I’m so torn and conflicted and feel like I have to make an impossible choice.

If I stay with her, I’ll always feel trapped and in a loveless relationship. If I break up with her, I’ll forever feel like an evil person for dumping someone who literally put their life on the line for me.

What would you do ?