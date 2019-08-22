‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Fight Involving Hazel E Stops Production

Its…about..to…go…DOWN!

Drama is crazy on this upcoming season of “Marriage Boot Camp,” and reports say couples are fighting each other.

According to TMZ, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” couples Willie D and Shanda Denyce was throwing hands with Hazel E and her new model boo Devon B. Things went to 100 real quick when Shanda checked Hazel on her past comments about dark skin women. The two soon got into a scuffle and started moving some furniture.

When both Willie and Devon tried to intervene things went completely out of control. Several security guards had to break up the fighting. The fight has stop production for the rest of the week.

We hope the couples can remember why they are on the show in the first place and things calm down.

