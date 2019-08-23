Apple Set To Launch New and Upgraded Devices This Fall

Apple is set to launch its new devices including “Pro” iPhones, upgrades to iPads and its largest laptop in years in the next few weeks and months according to Bloomberg.

The reports states the company is planning to announce three new iPhones at an event next month, with sales likely to begin in mid-to-late September, with hopes of a huge holiday rush as well in sales.

Some of the features on the new iPhone include:

New camera system on the back with a third sensor for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos. The extra camera will let users zoom out and capture a larger field of view.

Users to retouch, apply effects, alter colors, reframe and crop video as it is being recorded live on the device.

A reverse wireless charging system so that a user can power-up the latest AirPods in the optional wireless-charging case by leaving it on the back of the new Pro phones.

The high-end iPhones will look nearly identical to the current models from the front and feature the same size screens, but at least some colors on the back will have a matte finish versus the existing glossy look. The new models should hold up better when they’re dropped due to new shatter-resistance technology.

The phones will include a new multi-angle Face ID sensor that captures a wider field of view so that users can unlock the handsets more easily – even when the devices are flat on a table.

iPhones can be submerged underwater for longer than the 30-minutes.

Adding a second back camera for optical zoom, the ability to zoom in further without degrading quality, and enhanced portrait mode. Apple is also adding a new green version.

Refreshed versions of the iPad Pro with upgraded cameras and faster chips, an entry-level iPad with a larger screen, new versions of the Apple Watch, and the first revamp to the MacBook Pro laptop in three years are expected soon according to the report.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will get upgraded cameras and faster processors.

The low-end iPad’s screen will be 10.2-inches.

Apple is also gearing up to release and updated Mac Pro, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Watch software updates, as well as its Apple TV+ video and Apple Arcade gaming subscription services.

Source: Bloomberg

