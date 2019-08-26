Chance The Rapper Says He’s Top 5 of All Time

Chance The Rapper is one of the best MC’s in the game right now and if you put out a list of best rappers in the game doing it right now he would def. be in everyone’s top 10 and in a lot of people’s top 5. In a recent interview he let everyone know that he’s not only top 5 but he’s top 5 of all time. Here’s where I have to disagree with Chance because for him to be top 5 of all time that means he’s discrediting the majority of the rappers that came before him that have put in more work. Now don’t get me wrong Chance could become one of the top rappers of all time because he still has a lot of music to give us not to mention he puts in major work when it comes to his community and the country as a whole . But right now I have to say No to Chance you are not one of the top 5 rappers of all time maybe in the Chi where he would come in 4th place after Kanye West, Common, Twista and then Chance The Rapper followed by The Brat. What do you think is Chance top 5 of all time?