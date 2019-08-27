It’s Never Going to End KFC Beyond Fried Chicken???? #EverybodysAVeganOrVegetarian

While Popeye’s , Chick Fil A and Wendy’s are worried who has the spicy chicken sandwich , KFC has once again showed why they’ve been at the top of this chicken game for so long. And now while the chicken world is focused on the spicy KFC is focused on the healthy, with the creation of Beyond Fried Chicken which will be available in boneless wings or nuggets with 3 sauces to chose from Nashville Hot, Buffalo and Honey BBQ . But don’t all you vegans and vegetarians run up to KFC yet because the Beyond fried chicken is only being tested in a location in the ATL (Atlanta) as so far according to reports no one can tell the difference. So will you trying the new Beyond Fried Chicken??? Full Story Here