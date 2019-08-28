Viola Davis To Play Michelle Obama In New Showtime Series

Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is confirmed to do the honors, both starring as Mrs. Obama and executive producing the anthology series, aptly titled First Ladies .

The stories of Washington D.C.’s first ladies is about to be told on premium channel Showtime, and we finally know who will play our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama , as a contemporary figure for the first time.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress is producing the series alongside her husband Julius Tennon. The two are teaming up with Lionsgate for the drama, which is currently in development with an order for three scripts.

The series will focus on the personal and political lives of what the site describes as “the country’s most enigmatic heroes.” Season one will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama.

Aaron Cooley, the writer behind Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court, will pen the script and executive produce the series alongside Davis, Tennon, Cathy Schulman, and Jeff Gaspin.

A premiere date for First Ladies has not yet been released.

*chef’s kiss* We can’t wait for this one!