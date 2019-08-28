Did DeMarcus Cousins Threaten To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend Before His Wedding?

The ex-girlfriend of newly signed Los Angeles Laker DeMarcus Cousins claims he threatened to put a “bullet” in her head if she didn’t allow their son to attend his wedding.

TMZ Sports retained audio from a phone call Christy West recorded while speaking with Cousins, who allegedly threatened her one day before his Atlanta wedding ceremony with his long-time girlfriend Morgan Lang.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?” said the man, identified as the NBA superstar by West.

When West replied that she would not allow her 7-year-old to attend his nuptials, Cousins responded with, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f—ing head.”

According to court documents, West claims the center also threatened to murder her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” Documents also reveal how Cousins previously choked her.

West filed for a restraining order to protect herself and her son from Cousins, although she’s open to the All-Star having supervised visits with his son.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports West and Cousins son did not attend his wedding, but two of his University of Kentucky teammates, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, attended as his groomsmen.

The Lakers responded to the claims in a statement to ESPN.

“We are aware of the allegations involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

After signing a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors last summer, Cousins signed another one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers this offseason. After injuring his ACL during a workout, the 29-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season.