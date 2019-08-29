Hasbro is Gangster AF!!! Buys Death Row Records For $4 Billion

I never knew that the British company Entertainment One who produces kids shows like peppa pig and pj mask , is also the company that owned Death Row Records. And to find out that the company that is known for kids and kids toys is now the proud owner of one of the most notorious music catalogs in the history of music. If your wondering how all of this happened here’s the quick recap Death Row was founded in 1991 by it’s co-owners Suge Knight, Dr Dre and The D.O.C the company went bankrupt in 2006 and then it changed hands a couple of other times before being purchased by Entertainment One in 2013 full story here

