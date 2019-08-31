Same Sis: LightSkinKeisha Credits Beyonce As Her Biggest Inspiration! [VIDEO]

https://www.facebook.com/Z1079/videos/743766779412404/

LightSkinKeisha sat down with Incognito at Z107.9’s Summer Jam in Cleveland before she hit the stage for a legendary twerk filled performance.

If you’ve ever seen a performance by Big Beisha you know she puts in that WERK. LSK credits it all to her many years as an All-Star Cheerleader in addition to noting Beyonce being one of her biggest inspirations.

Fun fact: Beyonce, LightSkinKeisha and I all share the same birthday of September 4th which is next week. Safe to say she was on her act up Virgo SZN real hard as she hit the stage at Summer Jam. Check her performance below!

Act Up (Virgo) SZN: LightSkinKeisha Hits The Z107.9 Summer Jam Stage! [PHOTOS]

