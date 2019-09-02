TAP IN!! WATCH:: Rick Ross Discuss New Memoir ‘Hurricanes’ on GMA!

Hip-hop star, entrepreneur and now author, Rick Ross is out pushing his brand new memoir, Hurricanes, which chronicles his rise to stardom. Today he appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the book and his latest release, Port Of Miami 2!

The Miami native released his 10th album Port of Miami 2 just last month on August 9th.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote on IG. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”

The new 15-song set features a bevy of collaborators, including Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Denzel Curry and others.

Ross is now following up the album with the release of his first autobiography, Hurricanes. The book will be in stores September 3rd via Hanover Square Press.

In the book, the 43-year-old rapper and entrepreneur opens up about his life, taking readers on a gripping journey through his childhood growing up in the ’80s in the crime-ridden neighborhood of Carol City in Miami Gardens, Florida all the way up through his somewhat rocky road to stardom and the controversies that followed.

Ross also opens up about his beefs with 50 Cent and Birdman, surviving drive-by shootings, and back-to-back seizures. “My life is really a movie,” says the rapper. “That’s why I speak the way I speak in my music.”

Ross was inspired to write his life story after his March 2018 headline-making hospitalization for a major seizure (rumored— at the time to have been a heart attack). It’s a serious event the star describes in shocking detail in his book and says it gave him a new perspective on his life.

The rapper shared what landed him in the hospital, was a slew of bad health decisions, including drug abuse.

“It was the codeine,” he says of the dangerous prescription opioid cough medication he’d began using recreationally.

“That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

Ross is also candid about the fact that not following his doctor’s orders led him right back in the hospital. As a result of his stubbornness: “I ended up back in the hospital in a worse condition.” Ross has since cleaned up his health immensely. He is no longer abusing codeine, takes his medication as prescribed and has overhauled his diet and lifestyle.

It’s safe to say the biggest boss isn’t slowing down anytime soon. A new album, new book, and he is now making ventures in film! Ross is currently working on the highly anticipated, upcoming sequel to Coming to America (his sprawling mansion is being used in the film).

Despite the many hardships he describes in his memoir “Hurricanes”, Ross knows life is ultimately very good. “There’s nothing for me to complain about,” says Ross. These days, “I’m just living and being much more genuine.”

Source: GMA, Baller Alert

