Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Fond Memories

It was reported last week that comedian and screen actress Leslie Jones will be leaving Saturday Night Live after being on the show since 2014. The 51-year-old is taking the time to focus on her movie career including an upcoming flick with Chris Rock called I Am Maurice and a notable role in the soon-to-be-released Coming To America sequel.
Jones spoke about her leave from SNL on Twitter, writing, “Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back.”
Jones also shouted out her castmates, including co-star Kenan Thompson, writing, “I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”
Finally, Leslie thanked her fans, writing, “I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!”
You can check out all her tweets along with her own version of the DMX Challenge below!
