“NBA2K20” Hits Stores Friday

It feels like we’ve been waiting on this day for forever. I’m pretty sure I won’t be the only one calling off on Friday in preparation of the release of NBA2K20

There are plenty of new features and upgrades on this year’s version which has three different editions. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is on the Standard and Digital Deluxe covers while retired Heat guard Dwyane Wade is on the Legend Edition.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Features:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered once a week)

5 Heat Check packs (delivered once a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

Digital Deluxe ($79.99)

Features:

35,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered once a week)

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered once a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card

Legend Edition ($99.99)

Features:

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM Points

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered once a week)

20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered once a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 MyTEAM Themed Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases)

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards

WNBA MODE

For the first time ever, the WNBA is now included in “NBA 2K.” with the options of playing a full WNBA season or exhibition mode.

GAMEPLAY

Gamers will notice big differences in with the motion engine upgrade, handles, and sauce, read and react ability of players as well as shot selection and paint defense,

RATINGS

Of course, this is really the only thing we (and the players themselves, actually care about right?) LeBron James ranks at the top of 2k with a 97 overall rating followed by Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard (97) and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (96). Click here to see ratings for every player.