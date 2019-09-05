Cleveland Browns Announce Primary Uniforms for 2019 Season

Last year the Brownies were undefeated (3-0) in the special edition uniforms. They are hoping the luck from those uniforms, which come in all brown with orange numbers and text, as well as orange stripes on the jersey and pants, rolls over this year as they look to crack the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and live up to the massive preseason pressure upon them.

Cleveland will be wearing their new uniforms this Sunday when they take on Tennessee at home.

According to Pro Football Talk, the team will be wearing the jerseys against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. No details have been given yet about what uniform the Browns will wear for their two other home games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.