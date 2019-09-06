Is YG Smashing Kehlani’s Cakes?

Rumors are circulating as the two have been spotted multiple times in public.

Who saw this potential music couple. Rumor is that West Coast rapper YG and singer Kehlani are dating.

TMZ spotted the two New York Fashion Week Thursday evening. Sources close to the two also say the two have been casually been dating.

This comes after both have had babies with other people. As we reported, YG and his babymama Catelyn Sparks welcomed their second child back in July. Along with Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nom with her guitarist Javie Young-White back in March.

Well, if reports are true these two are looking like becoming purpose a blended family in the future.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: Hot New Hip Hop